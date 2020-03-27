Vanessa Bryant publishes an emotional clip of Kobe talking about the joys of training her daughter Gianna before their tragic deaths

%MINIFYHTML5e582773d0214c7e995e828e77cf987111% %MINIFYHTML5e582773d0214c7e995e828e77cf987112%

Vanessa Bryant has been the image of endurance and strength after the tragic loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. However, that doesn't mean at all that I don't miss them too much.

As you probably know, the basketball player and his daughter and Vanessa's second daughter died in a helicopter crash that killed seven other people as well.

Earlier today, mourning Vanessa turned to social media to post a soul-crushing video in which the late NBA star was discussing the joy of coaching her daughter since Gianna had followed in her footsteps.

‘She started playing soccer, which is also one of my favorite sports. But then when she asked me about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started to enjoy and love it, and now she plays every day. It has been a joy to see her grow and be there every day for that process. His temperament closely resembles mine. It is extremely competitive, very hot, and goes back without any challenge, "says Kobe in the video.

Then he gets excited about the teenager and says that "she is a good combination of me and her mother, which makes her even more competitive than me."

Vanessa also shared a sweet but heartbreaking photo with the entire family.

Vanessa also previously highlighted the special bond Gianna and her father had while they were at her funeral last month.

‘My baby, Gianna Bryant, is an incredibly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She always gave me a good night kiss and a good morning kiss … She was daddy's little girl, but I know she loved mom, and she always showed me and told me how much she loved me. She was one of my best friends, "she said emotionally at the time.



