Utah Jazz stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell free of coronavirus | NBA News

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been exonerated from the coronavirus after health officials announced that the players and team staff were not infected.

Gobert and Mitchell were the first two NBA players to test positive for coronavirus, and Gobert's confirmed case caused the league to suspend its season on March 11.

But the couple has now recovered from the virus after the Utah Department of Health authorized it on Friday.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11



In a statement, the Jazz said: "The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of the status of past tests, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

"Even after receiving authorization from the health department, all Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time away from home to essential activities, according to recommendations from the NBA and the Centers for Control. of Diseases ".

Center Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus and revealed Monday that he temporarily lost his sense of smell and taste while recovering from the disease.

















But the Frenchman was forced to apologize after jokingly touching all of the reporters' microphones at a press conference in a show of defiance of the virus, just days before his positive test.

Guard Mitchell, meanwhile, said he was asymptomatic of the disease after showing no symptoms or signs of the virus.

The 23-year-old posted on Twitter on Friday with a praying hands emoji and a celebratory dance GIF after receiving the coronavirus completely clear.

Gobert and Mitchell are two of the 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified along with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Marcus. Boston Celtics Smart.