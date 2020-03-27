USNS Mercy arrives at the port of Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The USNS Mercy naval hospital ship has arrived at the port of Los Angeles to help alleviate local hospitals teetering under an avalanche of coronavirus cases.

The huge floating hospital arrived at the port at approximately 8:30 a.m. Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local leaders and public health officials will visit the ship later on Friday.

The ship, which left San Diego on Monday, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients so that regional land-based hospitals can treat those with COVID-19. California is expected to see an increase in cases in the coming weeks, and the state is projected to need 50,000 hospital beds.

USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and 800 Navy medical and support personnel. The floating hospital can provide a range of services, including critical care for adults. Patients are expected to arrive at USNS Mercy by ambulance on Saturday morning.