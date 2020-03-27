US Coronavirus: New Orleans to be next epicenter, officials say | News

The Governor of Louisiana says the cases in the southern US state. USA They are increasing rapidly and they could run out of crucial medical equipment and hospital beds in early April.

A major federal disaster declaration has been declared, unlocking funds to combat the crisis.

Authorities say the rapid increase in cases could be due to the large crowds that attended the Mardi Gras parade in February.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports.