US Congress USA Approves $ 2.2 billion coronavirus rescue package | Coronavirus pandemic news

The United States Congress gave final approval to a $ 2.2 trillion massive economic bailout bill on Thursday to help lift the economy and tackle coronavirus pandemic.

The House, led by Democrats, approved the package in a voice vote, rejecting a procedural challenge from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who wanted a formal recorded vote.

The bill was passed Wednesday by the Republilcan-led Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 96-0 vote. Trump has said he will immediately sign radical legislation.

"We are taking care of our people," President Donald Trump said this week.

The bill is the largest rescue package in the history of the United States. Addressing the economic crisis, it offers direct payments to most Americans and special financing for large and small businesses.

"This is a pandemic that we have not even seen in over 100 years in our country. It really is a tragedy. So we had to take important steps to put families first and workers first, and that's what we did,quot; Nancy Pelosi said earlier this week.

Pelosi said Congress will likely take additional legislation in the coming weeks to respond to the evolving challenge of the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 85,000 people and killed more than 1,300 people across the United States.

Pelosi has been instrumental in leading the establishment of Democratic efforts in Congress (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

"Next, we will move from emergency mitigation to recovery," Pelosi said.

Federal agency leaders rushed this week to develop plans to implement the new legislation, anticipating urgent demands for help from millions of people and businesses.

The coronavirus crisis has left American companies crushed by the loss of business and mandatory closings by the state. An estimated 3 million small businesses will need special financing to survive and more than 3 million workers lost their jobs in the past week.

As of Friday, there were more questions than answers about how federal funding will work. Agencies cannot offer authoritative guidance on new programs until Trump signs the law.

& # 39; Does not respond to the needs of the states & # 39;

New York has been the most affected in terms of scale and effects of the virus.

State Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Thursday that recently approved federal funds for the states would not be enough to meet the need in New York, where hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients.

"The action of Congress, in my opinion, simply did not meet government need," Cuomo told reporters at a press conference earlier this week.

New York estimates that it will lose $ 10 billion to $ 15 billion in revenue due to the economic slowdown. The state would receive $ 5 billion from the federal bailout law passed by Congress, but only for the COVID-19 response, not for lost revenue, Cuomo said.

United States state and municipal authorities were working this week to build capacities in hospitals with more beds and respirators.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator for Trump, said Thursday that incoming data from South Korea and Italy suggest that projections of deaths in the United States may be less catastrophic than that was thought.

New York officials warn that hospitals could be overwhelmed (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

White House officials are discussing how to ease travel and business restrictions in areas of the country least affected by the virus.

"What we are trying to do is use a laser guided approach instead of a horizontal approach," said Birx.

Trump has said he wants to reopen the country for business before April 12, despite warnings from health experts, including some within his administration, who say the United States has yet to experience the worst of the pandemic.

What is in the legislation?

The Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit group that tracks US budget deficits. The US rated the total spend under the bailout bill at approximately $ 2.3 trillion.

Here's a look at where most of the money will go, according to the budget regulator: