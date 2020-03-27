Uranus leaks gas – BGR

%MINIFYHTML26968324f369afac06f133c88d402df511% %MINIFYHTML26968324f369afac06f133c88d402df512%

NASA's Voyager 2 probe flew through a drop of charged gas called a plasmoid decades ago, and scientists only now realized it.

The bubble could reveal secrets about the loss of the planet's atmosphere, which may be related to its strange rotation and distinct wobble.

Future missions near Uranus, or even on the planet's surface, could reveal even more about its history.

Several decades have passed since NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft landed on the cold planet Uranus. The probe crossed the icy world at a distance of around 50,000 miles, sending a large amount of data for scientists to explore. Now, 34 years after visiting Uranus, the data Voyager 2 sent revealed something entirely new.

As NASA reports in a new publication, researchers recently discovered Voyager 2 passed through a charged gas mass called a plasmoid as it passed the planet. The spacecraft's journey through the plasmoid lasted only a minute, but it was still long enough for scientists to discover the anomaly in the data from decades ago.

Determining where the gaseous drop came from was difficult, but researchers believe they have discovered:

The readings inside the plasmoid, when Voyager 2 flew through it, hinted at its origins. While some plasmoids have a twisted internal magnetic field, DiBraccio and Gershman observed smooth, closed magnetic loops. Such looped plasmoids typically form as a spinning planet throws fragments of its atmosphere into space.

Scientists believe that the gas loss may have already drained 55% of the planet's atmosphere. Loss of the plasma-producing atmosphere has been observed around other planets in our solar system, including Saturn and Jupiter, although Uranus is believed to have leaked much more gas than the rest.

Uranus is an incredibly strange planet compared to its peers in our system. It turns to one side, making it an immediate highlight. On top of that, it has a distinctive wobble that astronomers have been trying to explain for a long time. A massive object is believed to have crashed into Uranus a long time ago, and its strange movement today is the direct result of that event.

"The data revealed a magnetic flux helical beam containing planetary plasma, known as a,quot; plasmoid, "at the tail of the magnetosphere," the researchers write in an article published in Geophysical research charts. "This first observation of a plasmoid in a giant ice magnetosphere clarifies the processes that occur in the Uranus magnetosphere and suggests that plasmoids may play an important role in plasma transport."

Only a limited amount can be learned from such a brief observation, but scientists are making the most of it. In the future, subsequent missions (or to) Uranus could reveal additional details about its loss of atmosphere.