Up News Info golf analyst Davis Love loses home to shoot – Up News Info Detroit

S T. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia (AP) – Hall of Famer golfer Davis Love III's home was destroyed by a fire Friday morning in a fire that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.

%MINIFYHTMLb347f36a659056c3f7e8558edd9e8ca511% %MINIFYHTMLb347f36a659056c3f7e8558edd9e8ca512%

No one in Love's family was injured.

"While everyone in our family is saddened by the loss of our home that was filled with so much incredible laughter and memories, we are very blessed that everyone is safe and undamaged," Love said in a statement.

A former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain Love, he is one of the most prominent figures on Sea Island. It is part of the "Golden Isles,quot; about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at the Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.

Glynn R.K. County Fire Marshal Jordan says the emergency call was made from the horse stable at Love's home at 5:18 a.m. and that fire units arrived on the scene in five minutes.

He said the Fire Department deployed 16 firefighters for the two-story house that was completely wrapped. Jordan said the caller reported that the fire started in the garage, although that is under investigation.

It was unclear who was home when he was burned.