Unemployment claims hit a record 3.3 million as coronavirus hits the job market

An unprecedented number of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week when the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses across the country.

Nearly 3.3 million people filed an unemployment aid claim in the week ending March 21, a nearly five-fold increase from the previous weekly record in 1982. For comparison, in the worst week after the financial collapse of 2008, unemployment claims were kept at 665,000.

"This represents the worst one-day news on the labor market in the history of the United States," Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said in an email.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid "clearly illustrates the extent of the economic devastation that the coronavirus has unleashed," Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics said in a note to investors. In perspective, the unemployment claims reported on Thursday wipe out all job gains for 2019 and half of 2018.

And as staggering as the numbers are, they are likely to increase in the coming weeks, Ashworth said. The flood on claims has overwhelmed many state websites, preventing many recently laid off workers from applying for financial assistance.

Ashworth added that he expects the nation's unemployment rate, which was 50 years. drop of 3.5% in February, up to the top 10% next month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fired The unemployment claim figures on Thursday, saying "were not relevant,quot; because US lawmakers were about to pass a significant economic stimulus bill. the package it would give unemployed workers their full payment for four months, extend benefits to independent contractors (who are generally exempt), and send direct payments of up to $ 1,200 to each adult. The package also includes hundreds of billions of dollars in business loans and aid for hospitals and state and local governments.