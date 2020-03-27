UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus just a couple of days ago and it has now been confirmed that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has caught the error. According to the latest reports, Boris Johnson has mild symptoms and has tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports also added that he will be self-insulating on Downing Street.

A statement said: "He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty." However, the reports further confirmed that he will continue to be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis. Well we hope he recovers soon.