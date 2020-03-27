UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus attack | UK News

%MINIFYHTML45b70684ba5b8aff70d195763a0256fd11% %MINIFYHTML45b70684ba5b8aff70d195763a0256fd12%

The UK Treasury Chancellor unveiled a plan aimed at supporting self-employed workers, following last week's measures that promised compensation for retired employees and $ 300 billion for struggling companies.

With almost 12,000 people infected with COVID-19 in the UK, hundreds of thousands of volunteers have responded to the government's call to help the National Health Service.

Jonah Hull of Al Jazeera reports from London.