UCLA employee diagnosed with coronavirus, fifth case at university – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An employee of the University of California, Los Angeles was diagnosed with the new coronavirus on Thursday, the third staff member and the fifth member of the campus community to be diagnosed.

The school said the patient has not worked on campus since March 13.

On Wednesday, a student who lived on campus but had not been there since March 12 was the second student diagnosed with the virus.

Another student who lives in off-campus, non-college-owned housing was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17.

Two other employees, one working on campus and one working off-campus, tested positive earlier this month.

"In accordance with protocols for responding to infectious diseases, anyone identified within our campus community as being at risk of exposure from these individuals will be notified if they need to be isolated or screened," said a university statement.

UCLA previously moved to online instruction for the spring quarter and suspended nonessential meetings.

