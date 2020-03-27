Tyler Perry Young Dylan's Dylan Gilmer star signs with Pantheon – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML13d31f9eaa9bd221daeaf2bcaf02901411% %MINIFYHTML13d31f9eaa9bd221daeaf2bcaf02901412%

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Gilmer, aka Young Dylan, star of Tyler Perry's Young Dylan At Nickelodeon, he has signed with Pantheon for representation in all areas.

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan premiered earlier this month on the biggest Live +3 elevators for the premiere of a series on Nickelodeon in three years.

Executive produced, directed and written by Perry, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan He follows a family whose world is turned upside down when his nephew, Young Dylan (Gilmer), an aspiring hip-hop star, moves out without notice and a clash of styles ensues.

The young emerging actor and hip hop artist is also known for his rap appearances and performances in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is also a frequent correspondent for DeGeneres ’EllenTube.

Gilmer learned that he would star in his own series last October when Perry paid a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Gilmer was a guest and made the announcement.

Most recently, Gilmer made a guest appearance and performance on the Nickelodeon series, Everything that.

He continues to be represented by Sherry Kayne of The Green Room and attorney Chris Abramson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.