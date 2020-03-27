Two Olympic champions among four Russians with new doping charges | Olympic Games News





Natalya Antyukh, who won 400m of gold hurdles at the London 2012 Olympics, is among those facing charges.

Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and Natalya Antyukh, the 2012 champion in the 400m hurdles, face charges of using a prohibited substance or method.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the cases were based on an investigation into Russian doping for the World Anti-Doping Agency presented in 2016 by Canadian attorney Richard McLaren.

Silnov was the senior vice president of the Russian Athletics Federation until last June, when he resigned, citing an AIU investigation into his conduct. The AIU said her case included suspicions of using a prohibited steroid.

The other two accused athletes were Yelena Soboleva, who won a silver medal in the 1,500 at the 2006 indoor world championships, and retired hammer thrower Oksana Kondratyeva.