Trump signs $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus after quick votes from Congress – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday signed an unprecedented $ 2.2 trillion economic bailout package, following swift and almost unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburden care providers and help families in distress during the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Acting with unity and unseen resolve since the September 11 attacks, Washington has urgently moved to halt an economic freefall caused by widespread restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus that has closed schools, closed businesses, and led American life in many places. to a virtual stop.

"This will provide the relief that is urgently needed," Trump said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked only by Republican lawmakers. He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans "first."

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives gave almost unanimous approval by voice vote after a passionate session conducted following the patterns of social distancing imposed by the crisis. Many lawmakers rushed to participate in Washington [their numbers increased after a maverick Republican said they would try to force a roll-call vote], though dozens of others remained safe in their home districts.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Wednesday night.

"The American people deserve a visionary and evidence-based response for the entire government to address these threats to their lives and livelihoods and they need it now," said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.

The $ 2.2 trillion legislation will speed up government payments of $ 1,200 to most Americans and increase unemployment benefits for millions of people laid off from work. Large and small businesses will get loans, grants, and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to state and local governments, and the nation's almost overwhelmed healthcare system.

"This pathogen does not recognize party lines, and no partisan solution will defeat it. Nor will the government act alone, ”said Republican Whip Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “This is not a time for cynicism or inventiveness or guessing. This is a time to remember that we are citizens of the largest nation on Earth, that we have overcome all the challenges we have faced and will overcome this. ”

Despite reservations, arch conservatives joined progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., to endorse the bill, which quickly advanced through a Congress that has been hit by partisanship and is not immune to the suffering caused by the virus. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Announced Friday that he tested positive, just the latest infection in Congress.

Tea Party Republicans said the government's orders to close businesses deserved actions that would conflict with the ideology of small governments. Liberals accepted generous corporate bailouts that accompany increased unemployment benefits, student loan deferrals, and a huge increase in funding for health care and other agencies responding to the crisis.

