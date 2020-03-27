Trump signs $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus after quick votes from Congress – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday signed an unprecedented $ 2.2 trillion economic bailout package, following swift and almost unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburden care providers and help families in distress during the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Acting with unity and unseen resolve since the September 11 attacks, Washington has urgently moved to halt an economic freefall caused by widespread restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus that has closed schools, closed businesses, and led American life in many places. to a virtual stop.

"This will provide the relief that is urgently needed," Trump said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked only by Republican lawmakers. He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans "first."

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives gave almost unanimous approval by voice vote after a passionate session conducted following the patterns of social distancing imposed by the crisis. Many lawmakers rushed to participate in Washington [their numbers increased after a maverick Republican said they would try to force a roll-call vote], though dozens of others remained safe in their home districts.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Wednesday night.

"The American people deserve a visionary and evidence-based response for the entire government to address these threats to their lives and livelihoods and they need it now," said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.

The $ 2.2 trillion legislation will speed up government payments of $ 1,200 to most Americans and increase unemployment benefits for millions of people laid off from work. Large and small businesses will get loans, grants, and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to state and local governments, and the nation's almost overwhelmed healthcare system.

"This pathogen does not recognize party lines, and no partisan solution will defeat it. Nor will the government act alone, ”said Republican Whip Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “This is not a time for cynicism or inventiveness or guessing. This is a time to remember that we are citizens of the largest nation on Earth, that we have overcome all the challenges we have faced and will overcome this. ”

Despite reservations, arch conservatives joined progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., to endorse the bill, which quickly advanced through a Congress that has been hit by partisanship and is not immune to the suffering caused by the virus. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Announced Friday that he tested positive, just the latest infection in Congress.

Tea Party Republicans said the government's orders to close businesses deserved actions that would conflict with the ideology of small governments. Liberals accepted generous corporate bailouts that accompany increased unemployment benefits, student loan deferrals, and a huge increase in funding for health care and other agencies responding to the crisis.

"I'm going to have to vote for something that has things that break my heart," said Conservative Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona.

Many lawmakers called for the bipartisan spirit of September 11 and efforts to combat terrorism. Others praised the role low-income workers play in keeping the country going and the heroism of health workers. Some, like Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who had just learned of two additional coronavirus-related deaths in her district, nearly cried.

Others could not contain their partisan impulses. Republicans chastised Democratic leaders for delays and provisions they consider odd, such as funding for public broadcasting and the arts; Democrats said too many items are a bailout for corporations that may not need it.

Still, in a chamber increasingly dominated by lawmakers whose main skill often appears to be partisan attacks, Friday's debate was a remarkable break.

"We don't have time to hesitate," said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va. “We don't have time to engage in ideological or petty partisan struggles. Our country needs us as one. "

The run-up to the vote contained an element of drama because libertarian conservative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, announced plans to seek a vote. The leaders of both parties banded together to avoid that because it would have forced lawmakers to return to the Capitol or damaged their voting records if they had stayed home. Instead, they made sure enough lawmakers attended Friday's session to block Massie's move under the rules, and lawmakers took the unprecedented step of sitting in visitor galleries to establish the necessary quorum.

The House was quickly adjourned for a weeklong recess, but will return later in the spring to consider new legislation.

"This bill is not just a rescue package, it is a commitment: a commitment that your government and the people you have chosen to serve will do everything possible to limit the harm and difficulties you face, both now and in the future. future, "said minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

The legislation will grant direct payments of $ 1,200 to individuals and will lead to an avalanche of subsidized loans, grants, and tax breaks to businesses facing extinction in an economic shutdown caused by the isolation of Americans by the tens of millions. It dwarfs Washington's previous responses to crises like September 11, the 2008 financial crisis, and natural disasters.

The massive CARES Act began as a draft plan among Senate-controlled Republicans seeking a greater voice in coronavirus response efforts, especially after Pelosi was a dominant force in previous legislation imposing a licensing mandate for disease to companies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, welcomed Democratic participation a week ago and signed a major expansion of unemployment insurance, but his efforts to freeze Pelosi and force a swift deal were met. Democratic demands for large infusions of aid to states and hospitals, as well as a variety of smaller items. McConnell and Senate Top Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York fought for days, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials.

The negotiations finally produced an agreement early Wednesday morning, and the Senate approved the measure by a 96-0 vote.

Key elements have not been proven, such as small business grants to keep workers on the payroll and complex loan programs for larger companies. Reimbursement payments will go to people who have retained their jobs. Agencies like the Small Business Administration and state unemployment systems will be severely taxed, and conservatives fear that a generous new unemployment benefit will deter unemployed people from returning to the workforce.

The bill amounts to a bridge loan for much of the economy and is priced at half the size of the entire annual federal budget of more than $ 4 trillion.

The legislation also establishes a $ 454 billion program for guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries in hopes of leveraging up to $ 4.5 trillion in loans to struggling companies, states, and municipalities.

There is also $ 150 billion dedicated to the healthcare system, including $ 100 billion for grants to hospitals and other healthcare providers that are buckled under the strain of COVID-19 cases.

It also seeks to strengthen the safety net for the poor and the homeless. Schools and students would receive relief, small business loan payments would be deferred. Public housing evictions would be put on hold.

Republicans successfully lobbied for an employee retention tax credit designed to help businesses keep workers on the payroll. Businesses could also defer payment of the Social Security payroll tax of 6.2%. A large tax exemption for interest costs and operating losses limited by the 2017 tax overhaul was restored at a cost of $ 200 billion in a big help to the real estate sector.

Most people who get the new coronavirus have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that goes away in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

