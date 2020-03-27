Trump signs $ 2.2 billion stimulus package approved by Congress and we have the breakdown

The story was made today when Donald Trump signed the CARES Act, which contains the largest financial aid package in the history of the United States. The $ 2.2 billion stimulus package, which was approved by the House of Representatives earlier today, is supposed to offer temporary relief to individuals and industries struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, a record 3.28 million people applied for unemployment in the United States, which is a snapshot of how many people are not working due to the closure of businesses across the country as a method of preventing the spread of the virus.

As concerns about paying rent and putting food on the table for millions of Americans across the country grow, the government hopes to deliver money to people as soon as possible.

We've broken down the stimulus package by numbers so you can see who gets money and how much.

Other highlights of the bill include:

A suspension of all federal student loan payments and interest through October.

A nationwide eviction moratorium for any tenant whose homeowners have federally owned or backed mortgages. This is expected to last 120 days.

Internet providers and utility companies can legally cut service during this time, although several providers have promised free Wi-Fi.

