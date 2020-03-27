True Crime fan favorite Paul Holes theorizes about two murders in Atlanta

Could the same person be responsible for the murders of two different women in Atlanta that happened just a few weeks ago?

Cold Case Investigator Retired Paul Holes is determined to discover Friday's new episode of The DNA of the murder.. With the help of Loni Coombs, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Holes will look in depth at two separate Atlanta murders, the first of which occurred in 2002 when he was 27 years old. Tamekia Taylor She was murdered in her home while dressing for a Christmas party. Then less than two months later, 32 years old. Jennifer Clemmings He was killed and the man responsible left a crime scene that looked like Taylor's.

To preview what's to come, E! has an exclusive preview clip of the episode.

"My investigative strategy to address the Tamekia case will be to take a look at where Tamekia and Jennifer's lives might have overlapped," Holes says in the video, just before he and Coombs can be seen driving through the neighborhoods where the women lived. women.