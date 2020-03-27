True Crime fan favorite Paul Holes theorizes about two murders in Atlanta

Could the same person be responsible for the murders of two different women in Atlanta that happened just a few weeks ago?
Cold Case Investigator Retired Paul Holes is determined to discover Friday's new episode of The DNA of the murder.. With the help of Loni Coombs, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Holes will look in depth at two separate Atlanta murders, the first of which occurred in 2002 when he was 27 years old. Tamekia Taylor She was murdered in her home while dressing for a Christmas party. Then less than two months later, 32 years old. Jennifer Clemmings He was killed and the man responsible left a crime scene that looked like Taylor's.
"My investigative strategy to address the Tamekia case will be to take a look at where Tamekia and Jennifer's lives might have overlapped," Holes says in the video, just before he and Coombs can be seen driving through the neighborhoods where the women lived. women.
Oddly, even their old houses look "identical," says Holes.
"They both live in these separate single-family residences. These two neighborhoods are very similar to each other," he adds. "So it makes sense that a day laborer who worked for Jennifer or who worked in Jennifer's neighborhood could also be working for Tamekia or in the Tamekia neighborhood."
Holes explains that according to the "Single Offender Theory," the author likely searched intentionally for residential areas that would present the shared characteristics of these two neighborhoods, such as a large number of trees.
Also, Holes says the killer almost certainly looked like the people who lived in these neighborhoods.
"For someone to commit this crime and leave this neighborhood without being seen, at least without someone registering that they saw someone who doesn't really seem to belong, it is almost as if the criminal, if seen, mixed with this community "he says to Coombs.
