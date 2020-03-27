Trish Regan, Fox Business host who rejected concerns about viruses, will leave

Fox Business presenter Trish Regan withdrew from the cable news network two weeks after she was detained after an air monologue dismissing concerns about the coronavirus as a "scam,quot; fueled by enemies. from President Donald Trump.

The network said Friday that it has "parted ways,quot; with Regan, whose prime-time show was abruptly removed from the channel's programming earlier this month.

The abrupt removal of Regan, a trustworthy pro-Trump personality who has interviewed the president twice, came as right-wing media stars faced mounting scrutiny over comments that minimized fears about the coronavirus and suggested that the disease it had been overrated by Trump critics.

