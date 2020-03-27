Trevor Noah talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML295ad89b14009bfcbd414bd9293b4c1c11% %MINIFYHTML295ad89b14009bfcbd414bd9293b4c1c12%

Trevor Noah got the first nightly television interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and in response to the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from separate locations Thursday at Noah & # 39; s The show of social distanceFauci called the virus "insidious" and emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and frequent handwashing. "It is a disease of respiratory origin that spreads easily from person to person, but has a high degree of morbidity and mortality," he said. "And unfortunately that's the worst nightmare you could have, having something like that." He noted that the death rate is about ten times higher than that of seasonal flu. "It is a disease that not only spreads easily, but can be devastating, especially for a certain subset of the population … the elderly, those with underlying conditions."

Fari also addressed, not to mention President Trump's name, two issues that the President has recently pushed for, the malaria drug chloroquine, which Trump has promoted as possible treatments for the coronavirus, and a plan to send people to work. to get the The economy moves again in the coming weeks.

Fauci said that currently "there is no proven safe and effective direct therapy for coronavirus disease," and that there is only anecdotal evidence that drugs like chloroquine work, but noted that there are ongoing trials to find a treatment and cure.

And, as Fauci has said before, it is the virus that sets the timeline. "People say, arbitrarily, that in two weeks we will be fine, but it depends on the kinetics of the outbreak," Fauci said, adding: "In general, if you look historically at the countries that have gone through every cycle, China spent approximately eight weeks or so before it went up and then it went down. "

Noah also asked Fauci to address the mistaken belief that young people are immune to the coronavirus.

"Although you are young, you are not absolutely invulnerable," Fauci said, noting that many young people who became ill and are dying from the disease did not have underlying diseases.

The interview concluded with Fauci pointing out how best the federal government and local and state governments can work together. "The federal government is a facilitator, it is a provider, it is a follower and this is how things should be, and that is what we are beginning to see now, since we are catching up on things that were not done so well in the beginning … It really is a marriage between the federal government as facilitator and advocate of where the real action is, at the state and local levels, "he said.

You can watch the full interview above.