Top NBA executives delivered a 20% base pay cut: reports | NBA News

Senior NBA executives are cutting their base salaries by 20 percent for the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.

The reductions affect the approximately 100 highest-earning executives as the NBA joins the NHL and NASCAR to cut wages while competitions are on hold due to the coronavirus.

The cuts are effective immediately and affect NBA employees both within the league's New York headquarters and at global offices, the person said. The Associated Press. Anonymity was granted to the person because the reductions were not publicly announced.

The reductions were first reported by ESPN.

Health benefits are unaffected and there are no changes for the rest of the organization, including support and administrative staff.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player to test positive. The league is still discussing scenarios to resume play once allowed.

It had already been a tough season for the NBA financially, with a loss of revenue from China following the tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong anti-government protesters.

The games were taken off the air and relationships with business partners were damaged, and commissioner Adam Silver said during last month's All-Star Game that the league could lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a major impact on sports leagues. The NHL is reducing the wages of league employees by 25 percent starting next month. NASCAR officials will have a 25 percent pay cut, while all other employees will have their pay cut by 20 percent.

NBA executives have previously given up their salary, and former commissioner David Stern received no pay during the work stoppages in 1998 and 2011.

















NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he doesn't know when the league will restart after the current coronavirus hiatus



NBA teams will make their next salary payments to players on April 1, but it is unclear if they will get what their next check would be on April 15.

The league could say that the pandemic falls under what is legally known as the Force Majeure Event, the term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as war or an epidemic. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, when that clause is invoked, players could lose 1.08 percent of their annual salary for each game lost.

That means Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, the league's highest-paid player this season, could lose about $ 435,000 for each game that is ultimately not played.

A player who had a two-way contract converted to a regular NBA deal for this season could lose about $ 9,700 per game.

However, none of that will be finalized until the league officially cancels the games. That has not yet happened.

