Toni Braxton praises an amazing doctor for the way he is saving lives these days

Toni Braxton praises a great doctor for how he is working with patients and saving lives during such a difficult time. Toni recently shared scandalous news on her social media account with lupus.

He published a story about a woman with lupus who says her health care provider is outperforming her chloroquine prescription.

Anyway, here is Toni's post about the doctor who is saving so many lives these days.

‘This is Dr. Wallace, my rheumatologist, and he is a lifeguard. I know times are tough, but please take a moment to hear about how you are doing your best to bring medications and services to those of us who are already immunodeficient and threatened by covid-19. @lupusla ", Toni subtitled her post.

Someone said, "I am very grateful to Dr. Wallace because I am still alive from him. I have SLE, fibromyalgia, arthritis vasculitis, kidney nephritis, neuropathy, Sjogren's syndrome and the list goes on." My life has completely changed. & # 39;

Another commenter posted this: ‘Thanks Toni, you and your followers are amazing! Let's unite to keep everyone cared for and to support our healthcare workers!

The Wallace Rheumatic Diseases Foundation appreciates it all! A❤️ ’

Another commenter said, "He seems like a nice guy, thanks Toni for all your work with lupus awareness."

Someone else posted the following message: ‘Also, he mentioned the money. Is there somewhere we can donate to help get gloves and masks? "

Another follower said, "I'm glad you guys can have the strategies to put this in place so that people with Lupus continue to protect themselves when it comes to medicine!"

One commenter wrote: ‘Thank you Toni and Dr. Wallace and all those who work tirelessly to ensure that people receive the necessary help they need in these difficult times. Much love to all. Together we can overcome this.❤️ ’

It is good to know that we have these doctors during this terrible crisis that is flooding the whole world.



