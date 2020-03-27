Ton The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ’will return to its time slot as the NBC show transits to originals – Deadline

Those who seek The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon On NBC in the past two weeks, you probably noticed that the show, which aired hybrid episodes of new material and encodings, often didn't start until midnight when the local 11PM newscasts expanded to an hour for coverage of coronavirus. Things will return to normal on Monday ats The Tonight Show It has also been gradually returning to normal with entirely new or nearly new episodes over the course of the past few days.

"For the past two weeks, NBC stations have had the option to extend their late local newscasts to one hour," NBC said in a statement to Deadline. "Starting Monday, our food network The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon it returns to its normal time period. As always, stations can get waivers for the latest local news. "

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon threw his At Home Edition on March 17 and began airing hybrid episodes hosted by Fallon from home, combined with the best encore episode moments a day later. For this week, the show had plenty of bookings, with Trevor Noah and D-Nice as guests on Monday, John Legend on Tuesday, Niall Horan on Wednesday, Alec Baldwin on Thursday, and Tina Fey and José Andrés on Friday. Tonight's show, for example, will probably be all original with Fey and Andrés, except for the musical performance at the end.

Tonight's show He has been working to resume his typical two-guest structure + a musical performance starting next week. Of the listings released Friday night, the show has largely achieved that goal, though it failed to rank the new episodes as "all original," including "Fallon's Best Moments" on the guest list for each show. For caution.

Here are the guests currently scheduled for the next search:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi, and music guest OneRepublic plus Fallon's best moments.

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness, and musical guest Demi Lovato, plus Fallon's best moments.

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments.

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD Guest and Hot Country Knights Music Guest plus Fallon's best moments.

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi, plus Fallon's best moments.