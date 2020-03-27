Tommy Fleetwood: Why would it be fair to delay the 2020 Ryder Cup? Golf News





Tommy Fleetwood likely to participate in Team Europe at Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood believes that postponing the Ryder Cup would be the "fairest decision,quot;, although he would like to see the event organized if possible.

Fleetwood played a key role in Europe's 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National in 2018, winning all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari, while the Englishman currently tops the ranking in this year's race to qualify for the Padraig team. Harrington at Whistling Straits.

The yearlong qualification campaign has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a series of events on both sides of the Atlantic, including the first two major ones of the year, postponed or canceled due to the outbreak.

Fleetwood made its debut for Team Europe in 2018

The 2020 edition of the biennial contest is still slated to run Sept. 25-27, although Fleetwood believes that postponing the event for one year could provide a fairer solution.

"From an equity perspective, I think the rating process should run its full course," said Fleetwood. Sky Sports News. "The Ryder Cup is there and that is its date, but for more classification and justice purposes, I would say it would be better to go back a year."

"But playing the Ryder Cup after what happened could be an incredible turning point and stuff. It's difficult and it's above my salary level. I think from a player's perspective and qualifying, it would be better if it were delayed, but it would also be a good time to play it.

"The Ryder Cup should be independent and it has always worked, but it always works well because the Major Leagues are over and the way schedules work, but the schedule is going to change. We will see and when it is, I hope it will." "

The Masters hopes to reorganize in the fall, with an October date most likely when Augusta National closes during the summer months, while the PGA Championship is also scheduled for the second half of the year.

The state of the US Open. USA And the Open has yet to be confirmed, leading to the possibility of a congested year-end schedule, with Fleetwood expecting to see the grand 2020 season completed.

Fleetwood finished runner-up to Shane Lowry (pictured) at The Open last year

"Who knows what will happen when we get through this and the world starts working again," added Fleetwood. "Each sport will have a lot to do!

"It would be an amazing time to play well if everyone came at once, but I think doing all of those events is important to the game. It is important that people can also watch the sport as long as it is."

"Whether it's soccer or golf or whatever, I think it will be a good sign that things are getting back on track and sport can be a good vision for that. I think of all sports, golf has the best opportunity to start sooner rather than later.

"When you talk about playing a major race, going to the Ryder Cup and then playing another specialty, it feels wrong to say it would be hard work, but mentally and physically."

Tommy Fleetwood will host a live Instagram on Friday with his Ryder Cup teammate Francesco Molinari. Look & # 39; Moliwood reunited & # 39; live on their Instagram accounts!