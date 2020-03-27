Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to the USA. USA After being quarantined for 2 weeks in Australia (update)

TSR Updatez: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the USA. USA After being quarantined for 2 weeks in Australia after her positive diagnoses for coronavirus.

The couple smiled Friday when they were seen driving in Los Angeles, according to E News.

Tom and Rita were in Australia where Tom was filming an upcoming biopic #ElvisPresley. It was there that they reported experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Tom and Rita have recounted their recovery to health and have kept fans updated from the moment they broke the news.

"Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds, and some children hurt. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To get things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronaviruses and found to be positive, "said Tom's initial post.

You can tell that things got better when Aunt Rita Wilson offered fans a show, rapping all the lyrics from Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray,quot;.

We are so happy to hear that you both have much better health! We will keep you informed of any updates!