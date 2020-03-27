Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return home after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they are coming home
A source close to Hanks and Wilson, who were diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, confirmed E! News that they have returned to Los Angeles after recovering from the virus in Australia. The couple smiled as they were photographed driving on Friday.
Hanks was filming Baz LuhrmannElvis Presley's next biographical film in Australia when he and Wilson began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
The news of their return to the United States comes more than a week after the couple was released from the hospital. In an Oscar-winning post, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson decided to take the test after they both started to feel bad.
"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. "Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers, too. To play well, as needed in the In this world, we tested for the coronavirus and found it to be positive."
During his illness, lifelong loves kept fans updated on his condition and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing through social media.
Before leaving the hospital, Hanks shared: "Hello friends, @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here at Under Under who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are in isolation, so we did not pass it on to nobody else,quot;. "There are those who could cause a very serious illness."
"We are taking it one day at a time," he continued. "There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
Channeling his A beautiful day in the neighborhood alter ego Fred rogersHanks shared another encouraging message: "Thank you Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and others. Hanx."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
