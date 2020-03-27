Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return home after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they are coming home

A source close to Hanks and Wilson, who were diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, confirmed E! News that they have returned to Los Angeles after recovering from the virus in Australia. The couple smiled as they were photographed driving on Friday.

Hanks was filming Baz LuhrmannElvis Presley's next biographical film in Australia when he and Wilson began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

The news of their return to the United States comes more than a week after the couple was released from the hospital. In an Oscar-winning post, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson decided to take the test after they both started to feel bad.

"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. "Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers, too. To play well, as needed in the In this world, we tested for the coronavirus and found it to be positive."