Tom Brady: What awaits the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quaterback? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da511% %MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da512%





Tom Brady heads to season 21 in the NFL

Sky Sports aired a replay of last week's Week Two clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. At the time, the idea of ​​Tom Brady shooting down Jameis Winston and Cam Newton being released seven months later would have been ridiculous.

%MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da513% %MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da514%

Seven months later and that's exactly where we are. The paperwork has been archived, the social media frenzy has passed, the introductory conference call has been completed, a clear reflection of the times. Everything is very real.

Latest NFL Free Agency %MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da515% %MINIFYHTML5eb22e7e9963e755ceaafbdcd1d92da516% Stay up-to-date with the latest free agency, draft, and injury news during the NFL offseason.

Brady is officially a Buccaneer after 20 years of history in New England. The argument over who broke up with whom has largely run out, unless Bill Belichick likes to stir the pot with a revealing interview that hit the six-time Super Bowl champion.

With that unlikely, it's time to see what Brady is walking in Tampa.

Bruce Arians

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

Awaiting Brady is a head coach who will put his arm on his shoulder and convince him that he still has the talent to run this league at the age of 43. Awaiting Brady is a head coach who will not show restraint to challenge his arm and quick release in his veteran years. Waiting for Brady is the challenge he wanted.

Bruce Arians offers the opportunity to play an explosive and exciting offense in a scheme that often revolves around the preferences and abilities of his quarterback.

As he puts the reins in the hands of a proven winner, Arians himself will savor the opportunity to sculpt the winning mechanic for his offensive dominance. It's a learning experience for both of you, as it will be for offensive coordinator and future NFL head coach Byron Leftwich.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich played for the Bucs for a year in 2009

The Teamless MVP: Where Could Cam Land? As the Carolina Panthers embrace a new era with Matt Rhule, we look at possible Cam Newton landing points.

Arians' love for deep dancing and how applicable it will be to Brady is still a fascinating question to answer in September.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jameis Winston was the first in the NFL with 99 attempts on passes of at least 20 aerial yards last season, with his deep pitch rate in the fourth highest 15.8 percent compared to 10.1 percent for Brady (21). Meanwhile, Winston posted the second-highest average target depth in the league at 10.4 yards per attempt, while Brady came in at 7.6, by professional football benchmark.

Despite questions about Brady's arm strength, Arians will not hesitate to test him.

Elite Offensive Weapons

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin contributed 17 touchdowns between them last season.

Brady is pulling away from a Patriots receiving unit that relied heavily on the shoulders of 33-year-old Julian Edelman, and has become one of the NFL's most talented game cores.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans produced his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019 when he finished with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing three games. In front of him, Chris Godwin marked his 1,000-yard first year with 1,333 and nine touchdowns of 86 catches. They were both named to the Pro Bowl and they both have a lot of mileage remaining on them.

1:08 Chris Godwin looks to see if he'll give Brady his 12th jersey Chris Godwin looks to see if he'll give Brady his 12th jersey

Brady's arrival is the perfect invitation for tight end O.J. Howard will finally prove himself as the powerful weapon he promoted by entering the league in 2017. Likewise, Brady will have lost the presence of a legitimate tight end target since Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

Howard had just one touchdown pass and 34 catches for 459 yards last season, while veteran tight end Cameron Brate had 36 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Ronald Jones III also has many advantages after showing glimpses of his long-term potential with 172 carries for 724 rushing yards and six touchdowns. A return may be on the team's draft agenda.

Texans trade Hopkins for cardinals The Houston Texans are trading star catcher DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

2019 bag leader

Shaquil Barrett and Devin White were two of the Bucs' stars in defense

In addition to winning the race for Brady, the Bucs also did vital defense business by putting the franchise tag on Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks last season.

The team also retained fellow defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, and the pair headed to free agency after having 11 sacks between them.

5:35 Pro Football Talk Discusses Ndamukong Suh's Return To The Bucs Pro Football Talk Discusses Ndamukong Suh's Return To The Bucs

They were joined by forward running back Carl Nassib (now from the Las Vegas Raiders), defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker tackling machines at Devin White and Lavonte David to help the Bucs rank first again in the race. , allowing only 73.8 yards per game.

It was a less flattering year in high school as Tampa Bay ranked 30th against the pass, averaging 270.1 yards allowed per game.

4:41 Pro Football Talk talks about the prospects for Utah state quarterback Jordan Love ahead of the 2020 NFL draft Pro Football Talk talks about the prospects for Utah state quarterback Jordan Love ahead of the 2020 NFL draft

Pick Six: Winners and Losers of Free Agency Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds looks at the winners and losers of free agency's opening week, including Texans, Browns and Vikings.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was second in the league with 19 passes defended and Jamal Dean was very close with 17, but the Bucs didn't have much of a chance with Sean Murphy-Bunting recording three high interceptions by the team.

Vernon Hargreaves left a gap when he was eliminated after nine games and the Bucs are in need of more depth in safety. Expect defensive backs to be another focus in the draft.

However, Brady can be sure that there are game creators galore on the other side of the ball.

Pass protection

Bucs center Ryan Jensen was selected in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013

The Patriots' offensive line did not set a particularly high standard last season when it comes to evaluating Brady's new protection.

Tampa yielded the eleventh highest number of 47 sacks in 2019, along with the sixth highest number of 106 quarterback hits, compared to the Patriots who delivered 28 sacks (28th) and 90 quarterback hits (15th).

Meanwhile, both posted ESPN pass block win rates of 58 percent, and the Bucs' efforts perhaps demanded more attention as their unit is the third-highest-paid in the NFL in the past year.

1:36 We take a look at some of the winning moments and drives from Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearances. We take a look at some of the winning moments and drives from Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearances.

Brady ready for the new Bucs challenge Tom Brady is ready for a "different challenge,quot; after making his big move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Once the league's highest-paid center Ryan Jensen is always there after playing 1,138 offensive snapshots last season, while left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet and right guard Alex Cappa appear to be ready. to maintain their initial roles.

The Bucs may be recruiting an offensive tackle for the first time since 2001 as they seek a replacement for unrestricted free agent Demar Dotson, 34, who left 10 penalties last season.

Former Indianapolis Colts tackle Joe Haeg signed in free agency, but he only played 74 snapshots in 2019 and can be used as a versatile depth option across the line.

2:45 Shaquille O’Neal has criticized the New England Patriots for allowing quarterback Tom Brady to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shaquille O’Neal has criticized the New England Patriots for allowing quarterback Tom Brady to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We will see what happens in the draft," Arians said. "I think we will need some depth. I think we have some very young guys that I like, (Brad) Seaton, (Aaron) Stinnie, some of those guys who practiced with us all year, like (Anthony) Fabiano."

"I really like what those guys bring in depth. I don't see it as an obvious need, but you're always looking to improve somewhere."

Along with new staff, a new scheme, and a new head coach, there is great expectation waiting for Brady as the man to end the Bucs' 13-year absence from the playoffs. They knocked on the door with Winston last year and will now believe they have the man to break that sterile career.