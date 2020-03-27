Tiny Harris talks about one of her greatest achievements: the heiress Harris, the genius baby

Tiny Harris has been posting all kinds of sweet messages for the fourth anniversary of her daughter and T.I.'s daughter, Heiress Harris. She publicly proclaimed her love for the heiress, and also the girl's father, Tip.

Now, Tiny shared a new post praising her baby.

‘4 years ago, today was one of the greatest achievements I've ever been on. Having a healthy, beautiful and great baby! You came into my life when God knew I needed you the most! Thanks for improving my life! The best 4 year old lil I could have imagined having !! You really are my sun and the heir to the throne! I will love and protect you until the day of my death! Happy birthday, Crown Princess Diana 👑💜 thanks to my UK team that keeps me on point always @tinyukteam 💚 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and many of her favorite celebrities wish Heiress a happy birthday in the comments.

A follower said: ‘My favorite famous child Happy Birthday. Brilliant, baby girl "and another commenter posted this:" Happy Birthday Cutie Pie, you are such a lovable and smart heiress. "

Someone else said: ‘Happy Birthday @heiressdharris one of the smartest and coolest ladies I know. 💋 ’

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday, poo, you're so amazing in so many different ways. It's a joy to watch you grow up. Just,quot; I really appreciate your best friend's birthday. "

Someone else posted this message: "This made me cry, it's so beautiful that they have a beautiful and unwavering Bond. This made me think of my seven-year-old daughter who I lost to brain cancer. I miss her so much."

Another follower said: Feliz Happy birthday, pretty girl! Enjoy and be blessed with many more years to come, "as one fan wrote," Happy birthday, heiress, I hope your day is full of surprises and all the love your heart can bear. "

Tiny stays at home with his family these days.



