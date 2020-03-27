Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins makes fans smile with these photos

Tiny Harris' daughter, Zonnique Pullins, also misses the times when she could go out without worrying about the world. She shared some throwback photos on her social media account, which makes fans miss those good days too.

More celebrities tell their fans these days to make an effort and stay home until things get better.

'Throwback to enjoy being outside🪐 @ fashionnova', Zonnique captioned her post.

Many fans were excited about Zonnique's photos, and also made sure to praise the new music she recently released.

Not long ago, Zonnique celebrated her birthday and had a great time with her friends, including Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter.

Zonnique shared a video on her social media account for her birthday in which she has as much fun as she can in social distancing. She is talking to Reginae and more friends on camera, and fans are amazed.

The introduction of "I am nobody," renewed the words to my friends and family that made my birthday special despite the fact that everything was closed, "Zonnique subtitled in her post.

Fans jumped to the comment section to praise the young women for staying home during these difficult days.

People cannot wait for this crisis to end and for life to return to normal or, at least, to something as close to normal as possible.

Stay safe, everyone!



