Three lucky Colorado Lottery players buy a million dollar winners.

Three lucky people bought winning million dollar tickets in Colorado on Wednesday, two in Pueblo and one in Frederick.

A winning $ 2.3 million Lotto + ticket was purchased at Frederick Travel Center, 3768 Colorado 52, according to a Colorado Lottery press release. The ticket coincided with the six numbers of the draw: 4-14-17-29-30-34. The lucky winner chose the annuity option: $ 1,687,695.

The winning Powerball tickets in Pueblo, $ 1 million each, were purchased at a Loaf N ’Jug and a 7-Eleven store. Each winner matched five of six numbers. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.