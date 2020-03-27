Three Colorado Department of Corrections employees confirmed by coronavirus

Two additional employees of the Colorado Department of Corrections have tested positive for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML392b44a514882e687accc1cca754ded211% %MINIFYHTML392b44a514882e687accc1cca754ded212%

A staff member works at the Sterling Correctional Facility and has not been inside the facility for several days, the CDOC said in a press release on Friday. The other staff member works at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center and has not been there for more than a week.

Related Posts Arapahoe County Deputy Tests for Coronavirus

The Cañon city bridge will be sprinkled with rainbow lights to shake the blues of the coronavirus

Roving produces trucks, sidewalk farm stands, and more alternative grocery options

Tens of thousands of lives could be saved if Colorado residents stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, says Governor Jared Polis.

Colorado Republicans Denounce Polis' Home Stay Order

On Thursday, CDOC announced that a Sterling probation officer, who does not work inside a prison, had tested positive. The probation officer had already been operating on a reduced staffing plan to comply with the social distancing protocol.

The department is tracking contacts that staff members had and will notify contacts of the confirmations and the need to quarantine, according to the statement.

At this point, no inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.