This oversized $ 30 cardigan has over 1,200 5-star Amazon reviews

We love our fashion finds on Amazon, from super popular $ 24 crossbody bags to $ 22 off the shoulder blouses, and even some awesome pocket workout leggings for just $ 20! The site is a treasure trove of modern and affordable finds, and today's find is no different. This time, we are getting comfortable and cozy with this chunky knit long sleeve sweater.

Featured in a classic "boyfriend,quot; silhouette with a loose fit, this cozy sweater is made by Merokeety in sizes ranging from S to XXL (although they recommend you change it if you want an extra loose fit). It's made from a super soft popcorn yarn material, but the fabric is also stretchy to give you a little more room to move.

The sleeves are long, the hem falls just below the hip and with two large pockets, you can store anything you want there. And it's not only the ultimate break piece, but works well with jeans and heels for a luxurious casual look. And did we mention that it comes in 12 colors? It comes in 12 colors!