This oversized $ 30 cardigan has over 1,200 5-star Amazon reviews

We love our fashion finds on Amazon, from super popular $ 24 crossbody bags to $ 22 off the shoulder blouses, and even some awesome pocket workout leggings for just $ 20! The site is a treasure trove of modern and affordable finds, and today's find is no different. This time, we are getting comfortable and cozy with this chunky knit long sleeve sweater.
Featured in a classic "boyfriend,quot; silhouette with a loose fit, this cozy sweater is made by Merokeety in sizes ranging from S to XXL (although they recommend you change it if you want an extra loose fit). It's made from a super soft popcorn yarn material, but the fabric is also stretchy to give you a little more room to move.
The sleeves are long, the hem falls just below the hip and with two large pockets, you can store anything you want there. And it's not only the ultimate break piece, but works well with jeans and heels for a luxurious casual look. And did we mention that it comes in 12 colors? It comes in 12 colors!
But of course, don't just take our word for it – there are thousands of customer reviews praising this comfortable and cozy cardigan! And most of them have given it a brilliant 5 star review.
"I really like this cardigan a lot," shared one enthusiastic reviewer. "It's true to size, and it's super soft. It's not super heavy or super light, and would be perfect for a cooler spring or fall day. You could definitely see this wearing a pair of leggings and a T-shirt, or an overall This cardigan was a great buy and I'm looking forward to wearing it more when it gets a little cooler. "
"I love, love, love this Cardi! It's super soft and feels warm," writes another. "I'm not a brown / tan person, so I thought I'd expand my wardrobe a little bit and the color is beautiful. I'm definitely going to buy this again in another color. I'm 5'5,quot; 145lbs and wear a size 10 and I ordered a Medium and it's perfect. "
And in a review titled "My New Comfortable Gear," another reviewer painted a clear picture for us. "What do I like about this sweater? Hmmmm … what do I like about chicken noodle soup when I'm sick, or a cozy comforter on my bed, or cheese lasagna, or wool socks on a Cold winter afternoon? This sweater is super cozy, cute, dingy and comfortable, "he writes. "I work from home and I like to be comfortable, so it's usually jeans and a loose sweater for me, and this beauty fits that bill very well. Plus, it dries really quickly! Understanding that I need to occasionally need clean it up, I reluctantly toss it in the wash for a quick cycle, let it dry on a rack to dry, and within a couple of hours I have my knobby back. I wear it with jeans or a sleeveless dress, boots or flip flops He will definitely order more of these! "
