This is how Alaya Furniturewala spends her time during the confinement

With the closure, each of us has been keeping busy doing something we love. Whether it's spending time with family or keeping busy with our favorite hobby, we've all found something to do in quarantine. Like many of us, it is the beautiful Alaya F who makes sure to focus on her fitness, diet, and beauty during this time.

The talented actress opened almost the same thing in a recent interview and revealed that she is eating healthy food and that she is also exercising to keep fit. Alaya even mentioned that she could soon surprise the public with her exercise video just like other celebrities. When asked about her skincare ritual, Alaya shares that she mixes ingredients like coffee and honey to keep her skin flawless.

Apart from this, the young star also talked about being a star boy and the whole debate about nepotism. Alaya stated that he has worked very hard to be where he is today and how he has fully focused on his work. The actress also mentioned that she really intends to improve and give her best.

Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali khan and Tabu at Jawaani Jaaneman this year. The debutante managed to impress audiences and critics alike with her solid performance.