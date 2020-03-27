This coronavirus talk between Steph Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci was surprisingly insightful – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0011% %MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0012%

Steph Curry of The Golden State Warriors interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Instagram for nearly 30 minutes about the new coronavirus outbreak that continues to plague the United States.

The resulting talk about the virus, which resulted in more than half a million cases worldwide, infecting even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, we learned on Friday, was informative and full of ideas that television news tends to overlook in favor of more sensational angles.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The push by public health officials to spread their message about the new coronavirus outbreak is turning to influencers and celebrities.

Nearly 50,000 people reached out to watch an Instagram video chat Thursday between Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The audience watching the broadcast included everyone from members of the public to other celebrities like singer Justin Bieber, rapper Common, former President Barack Obama, and former Curry teammates like Andre Iguodala. And that was just the live version: An archived version of the chat on the NBA YouTube channel had captured more than 51,000 views as of Friday morning, and Curry's own YouTube channel has an archived version of the chat that It has been viewed almost 200,000 times. from the time of this writing.

%MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0013% %MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0014%

For anyone who has followed breathless media coverage, especially with cable news segments about the deadly virus filled with alarming updates and passionate talking heads, the chat provided a refreshing change. Curry asked insightful questions, the kind that members of the public would probably ask himself, and Fauci answered them in the measured and precise way we've become familiar with from his appearances at the press conference.

%MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0015% %MINIFYHTMLca612b5fb171da4c55b79961031c8b0016%

Curry asked him, for example, about when we could regain a certain appearance of normalcy in public life and return to spaces and events outside our homes, such as sports games. That will not happen, Fauci stressed, until "the country as a whole is changing that corner." Curry asked about the young men, whom Fauci emphasized that they are not as susceptible to the virus, but pointed out that they should follow the guidelines of social distancing, however, because they could be asymptomatic carriers of the disease (and a small fraction of them still contract and suffers from the disease). virus).

Fauci also warned that while warm weather tends to hinder the transmissibility of other viruses, the question is still in the air as to whether we will see that happen with the coronavirus COVID-19 or not. Similarly, he said that we should not rush to open the country and the economy quickly, although he acknowledged that it does not have to be all at once and that it can happen tentatively, and in stages: "it is not an all or nothing process." He was also hopeful, adding that he is optimistic that a vaccine could be developed before the virus returns next winter.

"I appreciate your commitment to protecting the masses and contributing their experience and knowledge on how this virus is spread and informing people on how they should take it seriously," Curry told Fauci at one point. "Thank you for your commitment."

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to Instagram Live today! I wanted to make sure everyone had access to the conversation about COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci. Please share as much as possible. Thank you! #SCASKSFAUCI https://t.co/CtLGPy6Neg – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 26, 2020

Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock