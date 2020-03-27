There have been no fights with Akshay ”- Neeraj Pandey

Superstar Akshay Kumar and director Neeraj Pandey have been a successful professional duo thus far. They have worked together on some notable films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha together. And after publishing these films, they had plans to work together on another project titled Crack. The psychological thriller was announced in 2016. Also, a poster was even released to support the announcement. However, things did not materialize leaving the project in the middle. Their last adventure together was in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

Speaking about the same thing, Neeraj Panday told a daily leader: "It is in the background with no immediate revival plans. I was not happy with the script, but if I can figure out something good in the future, I could (revive it)."

And when the director-producer and screenwriter was asked about his plans to meet with actor Khiladi, he went on to say, "There have been no fights with Akshay, so why the question of a meeting? I'm moving in. With Chanakya. (directed by Ajay Devgn) and he is making other films. It's a big responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project. "

In turning his film, Baby, into a franchise in the near future, he said, "I don't want to take the easy path. I will do it at the right time with the right script, something the franchise is capable of taking." forward, and find a mechanism to solve it. "All the best for you Neeraj!