The World Athletics Championship could go to 2022 to avoid the Olympic clash, says Sebastian Coe | Olympic Games News

Coe: "We have the opportunity to think big, to break the blueprint and banish the mentality of & # 39; that is the way we have always done & # 39;".





World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe suggested that the 2021 World Championship could be delayed by a year to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Olympics, due to be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the International Olympic Committee (IOC has not yet decided on a new date for the Games. ))

The next Athletics World Championships are scheduled to be held in Eugene, Oregon, in August 2021, but Coe says the event may be necessary to avoid facing the Olympics.

"At this stage, it is fair to say that there is nothing on the table, nothing is off the table," he said.

"But clearly it is an advantage in athletics not to have Olympics and World Championships in the same year."

"We have already had good conversations with Oregon and what I can report is that Oregon is very clear that they will do everything possible to assist in our deliberations on this."

"Quick and difficult decisions have not been made. One option may be to move towards 2022, but that's where our discussions are taking place."

Coe has expressed support for the IOC decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics and believes that the sport could ultimately benefit from the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

"When we get through this, and we will, we will be braver and more innovative," he said. "We will be more collaborative and resilient. We will be stronger and more tolerant. We will be more global, not less.

"In sports, we have a unique opportunity to not go around things and adjust the edges.

"We have the opportunity to think big, break the blueprint, and banish the '#' mentality that's the way we've always done it. '

"Ironically, I think that social distancing will really bring us closer together, as community and sport can sit at the center."