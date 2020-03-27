The virus is coming to Myanmar, but the pain has already started

HLAING THARYAR, Myanmar – When he was 12, Ko Naing Lin survived a cyclone that killed his father, a small-town doctor, and at least 130,000 more people in Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta. A life of lazy soccer games, abundant curry fish and reprimands to finish his task: "Now, or if not, what will become of you?" – finished

Today, Mr. Naing Lin's life is turned over again, this time by the coronavirus. It is not yet a widespread outbreak in Myanmar, whose health care system is on life support. The country, which borders China, has only five confirmed cases of the virus, all announced this week.

Instead, a suspension of Chinese imports is threatening the livelihoods of about one in five people in Myanmar who work in the handbag, shoe and clothing industries. Dozens of factories have already closed, including Mr. Naing Lin's.

In addition, factory owners, most of whom are Chinese citizens, are using the chaotic situation to mislead unionized workers, labor activists said.