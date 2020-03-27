The virus is coming to Myanmar, but the pain has already started

HLAING THARYAR, Myanmar – When he was 12, Ko Naing Lin survived a cyclone that killed his father, a small-town doctor, and at least 130,000 more people in Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta. A life of lazy soccer games, abundant curry fish and reprimands to finish his task: "Now, or if not, what will become of you?" – finished
Today, Mr. Naing Lin's life is turned over again, this time by the coronavirus. It is not yet a widespread outbreak in Myanmar, whose health care system is on life support. The country, which borders China, has only five confirmed cases of the virus, all announced this week.
Instead, a suspension of Chinese imports is threatening the livelihoods of about one in five people in Myanmar who work in the handbag, shoe and clothing industries. Dozens of factories have already closed, including Mr. Naing Lin's.
In addition, factory owners, most of whom are Chinese citizens, are using the chaotic situation to mislead unionized workers, labor activists said.
For hundreds of millions around the world, such as Mr. Naing Lin, who struggle to keep their heads above the poverty line, the economic impact of the coronavirus has so far been more devastating than the virus itself.
These vulnerable populations do not have a social safety net, health insurance, or retirement accounts. In the thatched-roof hut where Mr. Naing Lin lives with his mother and younger brother, there is no refrigerator to stock quarantine supplies, just plenty of sweet potatoes and a little cooking oil.
"There is no hope of getting a new job," said Mr. Naing Lin, 24.
Then he expanded his judgment. "There is no hope," he said.
After his father's death, 12 years ago, leaving the family without his family breadwinner, Mr. Naing Lin began lifting 55-pound bags of cement on the night shift, earning just enough to feed the family once or twice a day.
At age 13, he began working as a school custodian. The students slumped into their seats and didn't notice the slight shadow behind them, desperate to learn even as they cleaned, swept, and dusted.
"I felt very small and sad," said Naing Lin.
He spared and saved and spared a little more. At a night school, he completed a level one English course and received a laminated identity card that he still carries with him.
"How are you?" Mr. Naing Lin said, in English. "My name is Naing Lin."
I wanted to take Level Two, but the class was too expensive.
Mr. Naing Lin then went to Hlaing Tharyar, an industrial area on the outskirts of Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. He got an ironing job at a textile mill, the lowest rung on a short ladder. Once again, he studied at night, learning how to repair machines in the factories that thrived here, employing more than a million people in a country of 50 million.
If his father had lived, Mr. Naing Lin could also have become a doctor. But his job as a mechanic at least provided for his mother and brother, who has Down syndrome. Mr. Naing Lin earned $ 175 per month.
His mother bought additional straw to reinforce the roof of his house, so that it would not drip during the monsoons. He bought a smartphone.
Then this month, the Chinese head of his factory made an announcement. Its supply chain had been cut in February, when Myanmar closed the land border with China due to the coronavirus epidemic there. Almost all the raw materials for Myanmar's textile industry come from China; Even if the pipeline is reopened, manufacturers expect a slowdown in global demand.
Mr. Naing Lin was unemployed and far from alone.
"We fear the virus will come with imports from China," said Ma Hnin Thazin, representative of the Myanmar Industrial Workers Federation. "But we also fear that so many people are losing their jobs."
Even before the coronavirus hit, factories in Hlaing Tharyar had been rocked by a series of strikes, as workers clamored for basic rights. For example, they wanted free bandages for sewing machine injuries, which they said occurred daily.
In a canvas bag factory across the street from where Mr. Naing Lin worked, 196 workers staged strikes over a 13-day period in February because the bad taste of drinking water was making them sick.
"It is very hot when we work," said one of them, Ma Thandar Myint. "The water was yellow and I had to pinch my nose when I drank it."
When Ms. Thandar Myint and hundreds of her coworkers were fired this month due to the closure of the coronavirus, her dismissal was docked because she had participated in the strike.
But if they offered him the job again, he would take it, he said.
"It is a bad job, but it is a job," said Thandar Myint. "If I left it, 10 people would want to take my place."
In a statement, the Chinese owners of the factory spoke of deep debts and said there was no other option but to close.
Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Myanmar people have moved to neighboring countries to work as undocumented manual workers or as domestic servants. With Southeast Asian nations closing their borders to prevent the pandemic, many of those workers have ran back to Myanmar. On Monday, on a single bridge between Thailand and Myanmar, more than 10,000 migrant workers lined up to get home.
For weeks, Myanmar government officials dismissed warnings that the virus could consume the country, claiming that its eating habits and tropical climate inoculated it. Myanmar's health spending is among the lowest in the region; its second largest city, Mandalay, has only about 50 fans, according to vendors.
"I was as happy as if I had discovered gold when I found three masks in my home," said U Khaing Toe, an assistant surgeon at Yangon General Hospital. "There are no masks for us in the hospital."
The five confirmed coronavirus cases so far in Myanmar involve patients who have recently been abroad, and the influx of returning migrant workers has catalyzed government action after weeks of denial about the virus. As of Wednesday, all people returning from abroad were subject to a 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility.
Myanmar has only tested the virus on some 320 people.
Back in Yangon, Mr. Naing Lin studied a government poster with tips on how to prevent the coronavirus: wash your hands under running water, social distancing, wear masks. (The country's de facto civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, has appeared in a video showing her vigorously rubbing her hands with a bar of pink soap).
Naing Lin laughed. Outside, crowds of laid-off workers were stirring, holding hands, comforting each other.
Mr. Naing Lin's cabin has no running water, nor can he afford a mask. Social distancing is not feasible in a poor neighborhood. He shook his head.
"If this disease reaches Myanmar," he said, "we will all be over."
Saw Nang contributed the reports.