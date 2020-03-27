The United States now has the majority of coronavirus cases in the world | USA News

The United States now has the world's most reported coronavirus cases, beating China and Italy, with the three countries accounting for almost half of the world's infections.

The United States has recorded nearly 86,000 cases, including fewer than 800 recoveries, while China counted about 81,000 cases, of which more than 74,000 had already recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. For its part, Italy has registered more than 80,000 cases, with 10,360 recoveries and some 8,200 deaths.

The United States has recorded some 1,300 deaths, nearly a quarter of them in New York City, where hospitals are overwhelmed.

In China, where the virus was believed to have been transferred from wild animals to humans, the National Health Commission on Friday reported 55 new cases, including 54 that were imported infections in newcomers from abroad.

No new cases were reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital where the coronavirus is reported to have emerged late last year.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, who until recently insisted on calling the new coronavirus the "Chinese virus,quot;, He tweeted on Friday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had "a very good conversation,quot; and discussed "in great detail the CoronaVirus that is devastating large parts of our planet."

Economy

The economic damage from the pandemic grew as 3.3 million U.S. citizens applied for unemployment benefits in a single week, nearly five times the previous record set in 1982.

Job loss has spread across all sectors, from food services to retail and transportation, as almost half of the country has closed to nonessential businesses.

"It is amazing. We are only seeing the initial numbers. Unfortunately they will get worse," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters, estimating that half a million people in the city would lose jobs.

But stock markets continued to rise on Friday, with Asian markets green after a third consecutive day of increases on Wall Street.

Merchants have welcomed the passage by the Senate of a $ 2 trillion stimulus bill, the largest in the history of the United States, that will support the country's businesses and provide cash payments to people.

The bailout plan, expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives on Friday, would initially deliver checks of $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per child.