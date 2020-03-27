The United States House passes a $ 2 billion stimulus bill; Colorado's Ken Buck opposes

With the apparent support of all but one from Colorado, the United States House on Friday approved the largest economic stimulus package in United States history, a deal of more than $ 2 trillion to boost a national economy devastated by the coronavirus.

The bill was approved by voice vote, a tactic used for uncontroversial legislation. As a result, members of the House were not required to record their position in the landmark bill. But in previous comments, only one Colorado did not point to opposition.

"I agree that we are facing an unprecedented emergency, directly linked to China's dire actions. However, as President Trump said, we cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem itself," said Representative Ken Buck in a speech on the floor of the House.

Buck, a Windsor Republican, criticized various provisions in the bill this week, including $ 75 million for public broadcast, $ 50 million for museums and libraries, and $ 25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He criticized a pro-union provision and a section grant all cities access to law enforcement subsidieseven if they have restrictions on immigration law enforcement.

"Congress is not trying to cut spending on other parts of the budget to pay for this bill. The sad truth is that most of this money in this bill is not related to fighting the coronavirus. We believe that fighting the virus will take six to eight weeks, however this bill spends money for decades to come, "added Buck, who is the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, in his comments on Friday.

Among the many provisions of the massive bill is a $ 150 billion relief fund for state, tribal and local governments. Colorado will receive an estimated $ 2.2 billion from the fund, according to an analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Much more money will come to Colorado through other billing provisions.

Democratic Representatives Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter said this week that they supported the bill, which is now to be enacted.

"No invoice is a perfect invoice, especially when you have to put together something of this magnitude so quickly, but the important thing is to help stabilize working families and small businesses in my district," said DeGette, who represents Denver, at a interview on Thursday.

Lafayette's Neguse agreed that the bill was not perfect, but said in a speech on Friday that relief needed to be provided to healthcare professionals, the millions of unemployed workers and small businesses experiencing problems in the United States.

"Our country and the American people are in crisis and require our action now," Crow of Aurora said in a speech on the floor of the House on Friday. "To be clear, this is not a perfect invoice, but it is the invoice that the United States needs today."

Republican Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez said the bill was expensive but necessary.

"Obviously I am deeply cautious about the staggering cost, but the cost of inaction today means putting a price on lives tomorrow," the congressman said in a statement. "I am proud to support my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the President to do whatever it takes to support the American people and position our economy to recover once we defeat this terrible virus."

The bill was passed by the Senate unanimously on Wednesday. Colorado Senators Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Denver, and Cory Gardner, a Republican from Yuma, voted in favor.

