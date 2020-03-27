The United States has confirmed more cases of COVID-19 in the world | USA News

The United States now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world, with more than 83,500, beating China and Italy.

The news comes when new figures reveal the shock caused to the economy by the outbreak, with a record 3.2 million people registered as unemployed last week.

The country is struggling with a shortage of intensive care hospital beds, protective equipment for doctors, nurses and technicians and the fans required to save lives are scarce.

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera has the latest.