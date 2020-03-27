The UCP limited series "Joe Exotic" starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin is a hot product with the hit Netflix "Tiger King" – Deadline

In November, UCP announced Exotic Joe, a limited series starring and produced by Kate McKinnon. Four and a half months later, interest in the project, based on Exotic Joe, the second season of Wondery & # 39; s Over my dead body podcast is skyrocketing due to the massive popularity of Netflix docuseries Tiger king, about the real life characters represented in Exotic Joe limited series

In Exotic Joe, when big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon) learns that her exotic animal-loving partner, Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is raising and using her big cats for the purpose of profit, he intends to close his business, inciting rapidly increasing rivalry. But Carole has her own checkered past, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose his hypocrisy. The results are deadly.

The limited series, which McKinnon is executive producing with Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery, is still in-house in development at UCP and has not been configured on a network or streaming platform. When he retires, there will be no shortage of potential suitors, with Netflix possibly among those interested in the limited series due to his kinship with Tiger king

Baskin, owner of a big cat sanctuary, appears prominently on Netflix Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, revolving around a handful of eccentric characters, led by the quirky Joe Exotic, a tiger breeder and owner of a big cat zoo who was convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.