The NFL draft will continue as scheduled in April, says commissioner Roger Goodell | NFL news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received unanimous approval from his executive committee to keep the draft as scheduled in April

The NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.

The NFL Governing Council Executive Committee has unanimously approved the three-day event, April 23-25, despite the league's order to close all team facilities to coaches and staff. scan since Wednesday amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Players, fans and the media will not be present in the modified format, which will take place in a television studio, after the NFL diverted pre-draft preparations for Las Vegas.

"In addition to the CCA, I have personally discussed this matter with many other owners, club executives and coaches, and there is broad support for the CCA's conclusion," Goodell said in the memo to the 32 teams.

"Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are very uncertain and there is no guarantee that we can select a different date and be certain that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today."

"I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans and the country as a whole, and many of you have agreed."

"Due to the unique circumstances in our country today, the 2020 draft will obviously have to be carried out in a different way.

"We have already canceled all public events, we will not bring prospects and their families to the draft, and the draft itself will take place and be televised in a way that reflects current conditions.

"Our staff is certainly aware of the operational problems that this presents, and our top priority is to establish procedures that allow all clubs to operate on an equal footing so that the draft is carried out in a way that is competitive for all clubs. "

"All clubs should be doing the necessary planning to carry out preliminary operations in a location outside their facilities, with a limited number of people present and with sufficient technological resources to allow them to communicate internally, with other clubs and with preliminary headquarters,quot; .