The more I watch this crazy iPhone 12 leak, the more I wish it was real – BGR

There are currently many changes from the release date of Apple's iPhone 12, which according to some reports will be delayed due to production issues caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.

Regardless of when the long-awaited new flagship smartphone series launches, we already know a lot about the new iPhone 12 series.

A new leak claims to reveal real photos of an iPhone 12 Pro for the first time, but there is no way the leak is real … unfortunately.

A new report appears to appear every two days saying that the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 is being delayed. On the intervening days, a new report claims that the iPhone 12 series will launch on time in September. Given how fluid the situation is with the new coronavirus pandemic right now, no one knows for sure. A resurgence of COVID-19 in China could further affect manufacturing. Or if the outbreak in the United States is aggravating enough, and at this point, it looks like it could be, Apple could choose to delay the iPhone 12 launch for that reason. The bottom line is that no one will know for sure when the iPhone 12 line will launch until Apple organizes a press conference or virtual event and tells us.

While it is true that the iPhone 12 release date remains a mystery, there are many details about the new line of smartphones that are no longer a mystery. Several of the top experts have revealed the details when it comes to Apple's revised iPhone 12 design, and we also know a lot about the new features the company has planned for its next-generation smartphones. Now, the newly leaked photos purporting to be the first to show a real iPhone 12 Pro face everything we know so far. They are definitely fake … but the more I look at them, the more I wish they were real.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's new line of iPhone 12 will have the first major design update since iPhone X debuted in 2017. The display on new iPhone 12 models will look like the Notched display on Apple iPhones for the past three years, but there will be new dual and triple lens camera systems around the back and flat metal edges around the outside of the phone like the old iPhone 5 that everyone loves so much.

In a nutshell, Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will see next to nothing in the supposed iPhone 12 Pro that just appeared in these leaked images.

These images were shared in the Slashleaks gadget leak repository in a now-deleted post. Why was it removed? Because the photos, which were shared by someone who claims to have been fired due to the new coronavirus outbreak, are false. The device shown here is nothing like what we expect from the iPhone 12 series. The camera on the back is completely wrong, the edges around the perimeter are wrong, and the design of the entire screen is wrong.

That said, the more I look at this fake iPhone 12 Pro, the more I would like it to be real. Click on the second photo displayed on the screen to see it full size and look at the screen. Rather than having a large notch on top of Apple's TrueDepth camera system, this non-iPhone 12 Pro has a true full-screen design with very slim bezels that are completely uniform. The supposed components of Face ID and the ear speaker are reduced and compressed in the thin bezel on the screen, and it looks fantastic.

I don't even care about the notch on the iPhone X, XR, XS and 11. It's fine. But there is no doubt that a full-screen design like this would be better, with no notch and no hole punch. There's no question Apple will get there at some point, either, but it's not going to happen in 2020. It's a shame though, because it looks fantastic.