The Matt Hennessy Temple Center experience lends itself to starting right away in the NFL

%MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a411% %MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a412%

While touring three head coaches, offensive line coaches, and strength coaches each during his four years at Temple, center Matt Hennessy thought that constant change would benefit him.

%MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a413% %MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a414%

"Being able to adapt to different systems has been my greatest strength," he said. "As soon as I get introduced to something (in the NFL) and see it, I've probably been exposed to it."

%MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a415% %MINIFYHTMLca1cbf4811c0ce9f65eef5b8e16733a416%

Playing for Temple coaches Matt Rhule, Geoff Collins and Rod Carey will help Hennessy as soon as he is selected next month. He could be the best center selected, and if he's available in the second round, it makes perfect sense for the Broncos who need a center.

Hennessy, Cesar Ruiz of Michigan, Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU and Nick Harris of Washington are considered the main centers of the draft.

What separates Hennessy?

"I think the first thing people see when they turn on my movie is probably athletics, the ability to reach people after the first level and go out to the screens," he said.

That athletics was displayed against North Carolina at the Owls' bowling game.

On the Owls' first trip, Hennessy went down the field to block a screen pass. On a play to the left, he assisted on a double team before sealing a second-tier linebacker. As befits his experience, he demonstrated an ability to stay upright and also an understanding of angles, when sealing or deflecting a defender is the best blocking option.

Hennessy testified for the draft after the bowl game.

"It was a decision based on a number of factors," he said. "Academically, I did what I wanted (and graduated). And (then) just a willingness to go to the NFL. I felt like I was there mentally and physically to go there and play right away. "

Despite being a 35-start center, Hennessy's first college start was in the left guard and he worked in both positions during Senior Bowl Week.

"That is something I would be comfortable with," he said. "I don't have much experience there, but I definitely think I have the skill set to do it.

"One of the most significant differences (between the center and the guard) is making all the calls in the center and not having your free hand during the first half second of the play."

During training changes, Hennessy could draw on her technique and experience to aid in the transition. And there were transitions.

"It changed a good amount," he said. “A combination of man, zone and gap schemes (in the running game). Protections (past) were all over the place. Coach Rhule in my first year was more professional style and when I met with (NFL) teams a lot of those concepts came up.

“In 2017-18 (for Collins), it was an extended offense with some professional styling concepts. And last year, it was more of a college-style offense. ”

Hennessy used video from Atlanta Falcons center game Alex Mack as a tool to build his foundation.

"When I first came to Temple, my offensive line coach (George DeLeone) had just arrived from the Browns when Mack was there, so our entire setup movie was the Browns," said Hennessy. "I found out he was an amazing player to watch and I learned a lot from him."

The learning curve for Hennessy will be steep if it starts immediately in the center. But again, it relies on his body of work as the main reason why he will seize the opportunity.

"That is something that has become part of who I am," he said. "I really like having control on the scrimmage line."

Hennessy File

Years: 22)

Position: Center.

School: Temple.

Hometown: Bardonia, N.Y.

Height Weight: 6-4 / 307.

Statistics: Three-year starter in the middle for Owls (36 starts). … Declared for the draft after the red jersey junior season. … The first start to college came as a left guard in 2016 against Charlotte. … started all but one game in the middle at & # 39; 17 and all but two games at & # 39; 18. … He played for three coaches at Temple, including current Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. … All-AAC first team as a junior. … Big brother Thomas is a long snapper of the New York Jets.

Suitable for Broncos: The Broncos don't have a starting center after Connor McGovern signed with the New York Jets last week. Drafting Hennessy in round 2 would allow the Broncos to keep Graham Glasgow as the right guard.