"The Great British Bake Off" will delay production amid coronavirus – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Love Productions has said it will delay filming for the 11th season of The Great British Bake as the UK faces the coronavirus pandemic.

The Channel 4 show was due to start next month in its famous tent at Welford Park in Newbury, but the producers want to make sure that the presenters, bakers and crew are safe to film.

A Love Productions spokeswoman said: “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and will delay filming on To bake until it is safe to proceed. "

The Sky-owned production company has not set a Up News Info for the delay. Matt Lucas, who joins the host team that replaces Sandi Toksvig for the new season, told BBC Radio 2 on Friday that he suspected he would be "a little behind schedule," suggesting there is hope that production may start in a matter of weeks instead of months. .

It is not clear whether a delay in production will result in a delay in transmission. To bake it is filmed between April and July, and Channel 4 generally does not premiere the show until the last Tuesday in August. In theory, that means that a short delay might not have a big impact on Channel 4's programming plans.

To bake broadcasts on Netflix in the United States the same week as it broadcasts in the United Kingdom. The show is known as The great British pastry show in America and has a cult following.

It is one of the countless British productions affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Other shows including Famous race around the world, have had to delay filming, while live production on other shows, such as the drama Sky Britannia, It has been closed