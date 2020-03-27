The film joins the package of films heading home early – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5051b040bdf7cf088fa79bc4f9ce271211% %MINIFYHTML5051b040bdf7cf088fa79bc4f9ce271212%

TruTV's winter surprise feature sleeps Impractical pranksters: the movie It will be available on Wednesday April 1, April Fool's Day, just five weeks after its theatrical performance due to the national closure of theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, it's not surprising here about the early release at home given that all current theatrical releases like Go ahead, Sonic the Hedgehog, invisible man and more have to take refuge in homes so they can continue to accumulate money, especially when the entire nation is in quarantine

The comedy stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, also known as the comedy group The Tenderloins, who are played in a fictional story of a humiliating early high school accident. 90s. Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone make cameos in a show that combines the fictional narrative with real-life footage of punishments and exaggerated callbacks to classic moments in the series. Once the Impractical Jokers hit the road, they compete in hidden camera challenges for a chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.

The movie opened at a staggering $ 2.6M in 357 theaters over the weekend of February 21-23 for an average of $ 7.3 in the theater, which stopped on weekend 2 at 1,900 theaters, in Ultimately he accumulated $ 10.7M in the United States. The digital launch on April 1 will cost $ 19.99.

"The impractical wildcards increased the stakes by bringing their antics to the big screen and we couldn't be prouder of his impressive box office debut," said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. "The unwavering support of their fans shows that this comedy franchise continues to provide endless laughter and entertainment that we are happy to bring home."

"Impractical Jokers first debuted on truTV with much fanfare in December 2011 and quickly became a hit, especially among young adults," said Mary Ellen Thomas, senior vice president, WBHE, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing. "The power of the loyal fan base has shown that the sky is the limit for this comedy franchise, and we can't wait to bring home the laughter and antics of its first feature film for the whole family to enjoy."

"To all of our wonderful fans who have been requesting, we are pleased to announce that Impractical Jokers: The Movie will be available in their homes to view digitally on April 1," said The Tenderloins. "Hoping we can laugh with family and friends at a time when we can all wear some."

The impractical jokers The series has aired eight seasons with more than 200 episodes to date and remains one of the top three cable comedy series with ratings that continue to grow.