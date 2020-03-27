The engineer and two-time Academy Award winner was 61 years old – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39311% %MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39312%

Jim Houston, a senior engineer who pioneered moving image standards, computer animation, and digital restoration, died at age 61 in Pasadena Thursday of a heart attack. His death was announced by the Hollywood Section of the Society of Film and Television Engineers (SMPTE),

Houston worked for 34 years for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Pacific Title & Art, Walt Disney Feature Animation, and, since February this year, Samsung Research America. He won two Academy Awards for Scientific Achievement and Engineering.

%MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39313% %MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39314%

"Jim had a profound impact on SMPTE and the industry at large," said SMPTE Hollywood section chair Brian Gaffney. “He was a founding member of the Academy Color Coding System (ACES) committee. He wrote influential articles on topics ranging from color fidelity of high dynamic range images to design considerations for laser projected cinemas. He attended all technical and social events in the industry and had a constant presence in the community. He will be missed, and his legacy will last forever in Hollywood. "

%MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39315% %MINIFYHTML52a383631a87b17ce5a901982f93b39316% Related story Actor Mark Blum dies of COVID-19: Broadway, the star of & # 39; desperately looking for Susan & # 39; I was 69 years old

Houston was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Cornell University. He began his career at Gould Computer Systems and worked at NASA's Ames Research Center before starting in Hollywood as technical director with Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1986.

In 1992, he won the Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as part of the team that developed the CAPS production system for motion picture animation. Her second honor was in 2007 for her contributions to the Rosetta process used in digital restoration.

In 2014, he received the SMPTE Technicolor / Herbert T. Kalmus Award for "leadership and contributions in the application of digital technologies to film production processes." He served as co-chair of the AMPAS ACES Project Committee and was a member of its Science and Technology Council.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Houston, and his brothers John, Michael, Martin, Kevin and Cathy, and their families. Funeral services will be held in Philadelphia. A memorial service will be scheduled for later this year in Los Angeles.