The coronavirus response begins to generate a partisan pullback in Colorado, D.C.

The kumbaya moment did not last long.

After a period when Colorado politicians, both in the state and D.C., put aside partisan loyalties, or at least professed, in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, we saw a radical change this week.

Perhaps the most significant element about which some supporters have begun to disagree is the issue of stay-at-home orders, and all they bode for people, the economy, and public health.

Colorado Governor Democrat Jared Polis was clearly reluctant to order the state shutdown that he finally issued yesterday. (More on that here.) In the days leading up to that order, we listened to several mostly Democratic officials, from mayors to council members and state lawmakers, pressuring the governor in interviews and on social media to take bold action, already be regionally. or throughout Colorado.

Meanwhile, some Republicans, including a couple who praised Polis for his leadership in the crisis, warned that ordering people to stay inside and companies to temporarily shut down amounted to tyranny. One of the top Republican officials in the legislature came to compare officials issuing orders to stay home with the Gestapo.

In the state, there is another major battle going on entirely on party lines, and one that will take place in court in the coming days and perhaps weeks. State policy reporter Saja Hindi has more on that in today's newsletter.

And on the subject of federal policy, Justin Wingerter verifies the leadership of the American representative Ken Buck in conservative messages about the coronavirus response.

Top line

Since the people of Colorado look forward to the day when they can dine again, they can also expect to take Fido or Fluffy with them. Governor Jared Polis signed a bill this week that will allow dogs on restaurant patios, with the go-ahead from restaurants and local governments.

