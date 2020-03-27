The cases of coronavirus in EE. USA They exceed 100,000; Deaths on the rise in Italy: live updates | News

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the United States reached 101,000 early Saturday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, with a death toll close to 1,600, bringing the number of deaths to 27,198.

Meanwhile, Italy announced 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of deaths a country has reported in a 24-hour span since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. The number of cases also continues to increase, reaching more than 86,000.

Plus:

Globally, cases have reached more than 591,000 of which approximately 127,000 have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday March 28

00:15 GMT – American doctors denounce shortage of drugs and equipment

Doctors and nurses on the front line of the coronavirus crisis in the United States have called for more protective gear and equipment to deal with the waves of patients expected to overwhelm hospitals, as the number of known infections in the The United States exceeded 100,000, with more than 1,600 dead.

"We are scared," Dr. Arabia Mollette of Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn told Reuters news agency. "We are trying to fight for the lives of everyone else, but we are also fighting for our lives, because we are also at the highest risk of exposure

Doctors have especially drawn attention to the desperate need for additional ventilators, machines that help patients breathe, and are widely needed for those suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious and deadly virus.

Panamanian health officials have blocked Holland America Line's MS Zaandam from transiting the Panama Canal, citing sanitary conditions after a coronavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship.

Panamanian health officials have blocked Holland America Line's MS Zaandam from transiting the Panama Canal, citing sanitary conditions after a coronavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship.

Four passengers died on board and more than 130 people suffered from flu-like symptoms, at least two of which have coronaviruses, the ship's operator said.

The ship has 1,243 guests and 586 crew members on board, as well as four doctors and four nurses, the cruise operator said in a statement.

22:30 GMT Friday – Trump says the United States will manufacture 100,000 fans in 100 days

United States President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States would produce 100,000 fans in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

"We are going to make a lot of fans," Trump said, pledging to serve the needs of the United States and at the same time helping other countries.

Trump said there was a strong possibility that the United States did not need as many fans to combat the coronavirus outbreak, and would then help other countries that need it.

I am Ted Regency in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

