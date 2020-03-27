The best Bollywood actors who started their lives on stage

%MINIFYHTML04972b3a4d2709758fa371424ffebc5111% %MINIFYHTML04972b3a4d2709758fa371424ffebc5112%

It was Shakespeare who said: Everyone is a stage. And who better to know than our actors. The theater has been cited as a springboard for movies since the beginning of cinema in India. Most of our main actors, be they Prithviraj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Paresh Rawal, owe their beginnings to the theater. The discipline of performing in front of a live audience honed her craft to perfection. On the occasion of World Theater Day, we bring you a list of some of the best Bollywood actors who have come from a theatrical environment …

Prithviraj Kapoor

The history of both Indian cinema and Indian theater will not be complete without the inclusion of the name of this giant. Prithviraj Kapoor was one of the founding members of the Indian People's Theater Association (IPTA) and also the founder of the Prithvi Theater, which has been the epicenter of Mumbai's theatrical activities. The tall and handsome Kapoor, who also had a booming voice, was often the star of his productions. One of his works, Pathan, which was first performed in 1947, spoke of Hindu Muslim unity at a time when partition riot was ravaging the country. The play is said to have a 600 show in theaters. Deewar, who came out in 1945, was another of his famous plays. He warned the public about Partition's horror. Kapoor was also said to have staged plays by the Sanskrit playwright Kalidasa.

Karnad girish

He is one of our most famous playwrights, earning worldwide recognition for the works he has written. His first play, Yayati, influenced by stories from the Mahabharata, came out in 1963 when he was just 23 years old. His next, Tuglaq, which came out in 1964, was about the idealistic sultan of Delhi, Muhammad bin Tughluq. It was a critique of Nehruvian politics and gained instant acclaim. It was first organized by the National Drama School Repertory by Ebrahim Alkazi, with Manohar Singh playing the lead role. Other works such as Hayavadana (1971), Naga-Mandala (1988) and more also won applause. Karnad, who later had a flourishing career in the Kannada and Bollywood films, won a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her efforts in 1972.

Utpal dutt

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Utpal Dutt alone revolutionized the world of Bengali theater. He founded the Little Theater Group in 1949. He performed many plays in English, by Shakespeare and Brecht, before changing course to political satire and Marxist ideology. He became famous as a Shakespeare actor when he played Richard III. He was also a founding member of IPTA. Satyajit Ray was the president of the Brecht Society, founded by him in 1948. Then, as stated above, his works took on political overtones, and some, such as Barricade, Dusswapner Nagari, and Ebaar Rajar Pala, were even banned by the government for their anti – content of the establishment He was one of the main actors-directors of the Indian theater. By the way, Hindi moviegoers know him more for his comedic acting than for his serious work on films like Guddi, Gol Maal, Naram Garam, Rang Birangi and Shaukeen.

Balraj Sahni

The handsome Punjabi originally from Rawalpindi (now in Pakistan) was always interested in acting. His first wife, Damayanti, was a well-known theater actress. He teamed up with Tagore and briefly taught at Shantiniketan. Born with a sweet voice, he even worked as an announcer on the BBC Hindi service in London. He began his acting career at the Indian People’s Theater Association and made a name for himself in plays like Zubeida and The Inspector General. Although he was known for his serious roles in Hindi movies, this stalwart was a versatile actor when it came to theater, and his comedic role in the play Jadu Ki Kursi received much praise.

Amrish Puri

He will always be known as Mogambo, but before becoming Bollywood's most hated villain, Amrish Puri was a well-respected name in Indian theater. His claim to fame was Satyadev Dubey's adaptation of Girish Karnad's Yayati in Hindi. He worked with Ebrahim Alkazi and P.D. Shenoy also starred in plays such as Andha Yug by Dharamvir Bharati, Ashad Ka Ek Din by Mohan Rakesh, Chup by Vijay Tendulkar, Court Chalu Hal, Evam Indrajeet by Badal Sircar, and Hayavadan by Girish Karnad. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Prize in 1979 for his contribution to the theater.

Om Puri

The internationally famous star began his life as a stage actor in Punjab in the late 1960s while in college. He was part of the Punjab Kala Manch, headed by Harpal Tiwana. He was part of many works such as The father of August Strindberg, Oedipus the King of Sophocles, The misunderstanding of Albert Camus. He joined the National Drama School, located in New Delhi in 1970. In 1977, he formed a theater group called Majma in Mumbai. The group was active until 1986. When the Prithvi Theater opened in 1978, their production of Govind Deshpande's Udhvastha Dharamshala was performed there in the evening. His most famous work as an actor was Ghashiram Kotwal, where he played the lead role. Om left the world of theater when he became active in movies, although he returned after 25 years.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is the founder and creative director of the Motley Theater Group. For over forty years, he has been actively involved as an actor, director, and producer of various works such as Waiting for Godot, The Lesson, Julius Caesar, Dear Liar, Katha Collage, A Walk in the Woods, Kambakht Bilkul Aurat, and other celebrated works by writers. of all the world. Unlike other movie actors who rarely returned to the theater once they crossed the threshold of the film, Naseer treats the theater to charge its batteries, to rejuvenate and reinvent itself.

Amol Palekar

The actor, known to Hindi movie audiences as a common man with soft manners in films such as Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rajnigandha, began doing experimental theater with Satyadev Dubey in the late 1960s and then formed his own group, Aniket. His minimalist approach to works like Chup! The Chalu Hai, Hayavadana and Adhe Adhure court made him very famous. Sadly, he left the world of theater after becoming popular in movies. Although last year he returned to the theater world with Kusur, an adaptation of the Danish film Den Skyldige.

Anupam Kher

The actor, who has been president of NSD in the past, was rejected by the academy during his first attempt to join him. But he passed with great success during his second attempt and then graduated with a gold medal. After earning critical acclaim as a stage actor, he graduated from film and never looked back at Saaransh (1984). However, he returned to the theater with two plays, the autobiographical Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai and Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha.

Paresh Rawal

He began doing plays while studying at Narsee Monjee College in the 1970s. Gujarati's successful play, Khelaiya, put him in the spotlight. Maharathi and Thokaar were also successful. After making a name for himself in the movies, he returned to the theater again, testing success with plays like Dear Father. His work Kishan V / S Kanhaiya, which started in 2011, is very popular to this day and has been presented worldwide.