The 24-year-old Dallas Zoo gorilla Subira dies of heart disease – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo took to social media on Friday to announce the sudden death of the 24-year-old silverback gorilla Subira.

The nationally acclaimed zoo said Subira was being treated for a mild cough in the days leading up to his death, but zoologists had no reason to believe that the cough was indicative of "more than just a common cold."

“We are devastated to share the news that our silverback gorilla, Subira, recently passed away at age 24. This huge loss came at a difficult time for our zoo family, just as we faced closure to the public, but we felt it was important to share this with you. ”

However, officials said Subira's necropsy and preliminary pathology results revealed that her cause of death was cardiovascular disease.

"Heart disease is the number one cause of death for male gorillas, which is why our males receive regular wellness checks, including bi-monthly heart rate tests, as well as a more intensive ultrasound procedure every three years. We've also been working with the Zoo Atlanta-based Great Ape Heart Project for the past 10 years to stay at the forefront of the causes, research, and preventative measures we can take when it comes to our greats' cardiac health. apes. "

Subira's last heart ultrasound was done in 2018 and showed no signs of heart disease, and her latest heart rate measurements had been normal, the zoo said.

Given his cough, experts were also "incredibly sensitive to concerns about COVID-19."

And while the CDC has received no reports of animals becoming ill from this disease, the zoo worked with local and state officials and was able to confirm earlier this week that Subira was negative for the virus.

“We know that their hearts are suffering, along with ours, for our gorilla family troop. Megan, Shanta, Saambili and Mbani will take a while to adjust to life without Subira, but our troop is tough. Megan, who has always favored Subira, has been seeking comfort and keeping close to Shanta's side, and both girls have kept the little ones close. Everyone is fine and the whole family has spent time in the habitat to enjoy the sun this week. ”

The zoo said Subira was a loving, patient, and gentle Silverback, and will be greatly missed.