That is the approach that follows the background

Axis Focused 25 Fund is an open investment capital scheme that invests in a maximum of 25 shares that invest in large capitalization, medium capitalization and small capitalization companies with the aim of generating a long-term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of instruments related to capital and capital.

The fund follows this approach:

The fund follows a purely bottom-up, best-thinking approach, with a high active allocation relative to the benchmark, while maintaining prudent diversification.

Active high conviction investment strategy

Risk management integrated into the investment process.

Concentrated focus on sustainable business

Background focus:

Portfolio approach:

Compact portfolio with a maximum of 25 companies.

Diversified through market capitalization

Risk management approach:

Aims at lower standard deviation and beta with strict tracking error compared to benchmark

What are we searching for?

Target for companies that offer ROE / ROCE in the medium and long term on a sustained basis

What do we avoid?

The portfolio's current allocation is based on prevailing market conditions and is subject to change depending on the fund manager's view of the equity markets.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all documents related to the scheme carefully.